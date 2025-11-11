PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.14% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth $140,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,838,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,881,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,664,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 871,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

