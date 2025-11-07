Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 686,681 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.28% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $52,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.