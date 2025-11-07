Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

