Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,572 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $59.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

