Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.9%

BATS IEFA opened at $87.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.