Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.8919.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $152.41 on Tuesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.