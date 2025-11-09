SouthState Corp Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

