Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $102.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.