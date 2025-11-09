Fonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

