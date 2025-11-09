Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,102 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HubSpot by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $397.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,972.91, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.01 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.50.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

