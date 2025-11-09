Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.3125.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

