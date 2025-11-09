Future Fund LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $241.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

