Analysts Set Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI) Target Price at $118.25

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSPI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSPI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

