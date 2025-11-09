Analysts Set Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI) Target Price at $118.25

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KSPI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ KSPI opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.93.
About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.