Future Fund LLC Has $894,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $786.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $778.04 and a 200-day moving average of $701.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

