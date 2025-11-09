Financial Survey: Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) vs. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.36, indicating that its share price is 936% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 7 3 0 2.30 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Safehold presently has a consensus price target of $19.56, suggesting a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

This table compares Safehold and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 27.45% 4.70% 1.61% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safehold and Gadsden Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $379.55 million 2.51 $105.76 million $1.57 8.44 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Safehold beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

