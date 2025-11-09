Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

