Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 68,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

