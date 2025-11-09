Future Fund LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Future Fund LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.