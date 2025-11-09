SouthState Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

