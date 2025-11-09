Bp Plc Invests $346,000 in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Pony AI accounts for about 2.0% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PONY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Pony AI in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Pony AI in the first quarter worth $334,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PONY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of PONY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -11.23. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $24.92.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

