The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Boosted by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 217,277 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,560,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,099 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

