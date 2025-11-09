BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.8090, with a volume of 50918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.83 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,034,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,446 shares in the company, valued at $568,231.88. This represents a 64.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $61,076,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BrightView by 106.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,339 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,820 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,424,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 833,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BrightView by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,357,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 552,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

