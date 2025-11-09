60,067 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Purchased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 1.0% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 798.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

