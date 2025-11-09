Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 245,723 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 134,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

