Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 104.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 54,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 52,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 393,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Vericel by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 138,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 324.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. Vericel Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vericel from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

