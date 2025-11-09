Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 292.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,975 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of H&R Block worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

