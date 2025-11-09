Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after buying an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

