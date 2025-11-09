Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.3333.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings cut Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 139.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 33.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

