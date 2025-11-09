Savant Capital LLC Acquires 24,276 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

