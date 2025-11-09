Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.63.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

