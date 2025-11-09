Savant Capital LLC Sells 9,468 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

