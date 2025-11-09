11,644 Shares in iShares MSCI Chile ETF $ECH Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $1,604,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.