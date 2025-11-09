Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

