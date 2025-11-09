Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,479 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

