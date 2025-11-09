Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

