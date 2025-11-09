9,161 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,230 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,793,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,114,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,115,000 after buying an additional 311,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,724,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,731,000 after buying an additional 435,453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

