The Clorox Company $CLX Position Lifted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 143.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0%

CLX opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

