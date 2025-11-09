Howard Berk Buys 4,082 Shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Howard Berk bought 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,701.50. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $358.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 647,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 172,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Mizuho raised shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

