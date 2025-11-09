Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Sells $110,000.08 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,853,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,897.90. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $42,285.87.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $37,544.28.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $93,685.76.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $133,538.70.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Luke Evnin sold 44,327 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $72,696.28.

On Monday, October 27th, Luke Evnin sold 46,664 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $80,262.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.15 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

HOWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

