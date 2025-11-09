BKV (NYSE:BKV) Insider Sells $162,950.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Larrick sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $162,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,850. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BKV Stock Performance

Shares of BKV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. BKV Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. BKV had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $322.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Research analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BKV during the third quarter worth $278,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of BKV by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BKV by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BKV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

