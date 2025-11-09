KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 144.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $368.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

