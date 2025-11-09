John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,820. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Downing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $83,400.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.8%

NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. B. Riley assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

