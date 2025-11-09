KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,139,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,766,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,795,000 after purchasing an additional 272,747 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $572.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.58 and its 200 day moving average is $462.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

