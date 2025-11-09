KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.4%

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

