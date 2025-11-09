19,500 Shares in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $78,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $515,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $266.22 million and a P/E ratio of 87.00. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

