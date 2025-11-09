Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Trane Technologies plc $TT

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $434.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

