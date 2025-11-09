100,000 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,336,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 3.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after buying an additional 606,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
