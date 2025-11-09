100,000 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,336,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 3.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after buying an additional 606,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.