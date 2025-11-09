Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NYSE:HAE opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 91.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 216.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

