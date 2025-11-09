Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $551.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.