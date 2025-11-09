Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

